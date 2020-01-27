Join the Souper Bowl of Caring

(Mass Appeal) – It’s not too late to join the team and be a game-changer to tackle hunger in your community through a Souper Bowl of Caring collection at your church or school this year.

For the last 30 years an event takes place around the country that coincides with the big football game to help those neighbors of ours that are hungry.

Bruce Broyles, Western New England Volunteer Ambassador for the Souper Bowl of Caring, offers information on how local communities can coordinate to help feed those in need.