1  of  2
Watch Live
Senate Impeachment Trial of President Trump Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield

Join the Souper Bowl of Caring

Mass Appeal

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Mass Appeal) – It’s not too late to join the team and be a game-changer to tackle hunger in your community through a Souper Bowl of Caring collection at your church or school this year.

For the last 30 years an event takes place around the country that coincides with the big football game to help those neighbors of ours that are hungry.

Bruce Broyles, Western New England Volunteer Ambassador for the Souper Bowl of Caring, offers information on how local communities can coordinate to help feed those in need.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Contact Mass Appeal

Trending Stories