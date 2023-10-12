(MASS APPEAL) – The special needs department of the Springfield Jewish Community Center provides recreational, social, and enrichment programming for children, teens, and adults with different abilities. They hold a celebration every-other-year, and it’s coming up in three days! I am joined by Amy Stec, Senior Director of Youth and Family Programing and Dorothy Linder, the JCC Director of Kehillah Programs, to get all the details.

Springfield JCC’s CHEERS Block Party

The 2023 CHEERS Block Party is a celebration of the J’s Kehillah Special Needs Department. There will be a wide variety of food trucks, dancing, games, and activities for ALL ages and abilities, and you’re sure to have a great time!

The event is open to the entire community, and interested guests will have the option to learn more about Kehillah’s offerings and how they or their families might benefit.

For more information on the Springfield JCC’s Kehillah program or the upcoming CHEERS fundraiser visit springfieldjcc.org/kehillah

