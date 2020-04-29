Join us on a road trip across America with the Springfield Museums

(Mass Appeal) – Since it may not be the best time for an actual road trip, the Springfield Museums has invited to take us on a virtual cross-country road trip. Curator of Art, Maggie North, was in the driver’s seat and toured us through some key pieces in the D’Amour’s Museum of Fine Art’s American collection.

First stop, Niagara Falls! Smith described a wonderful painting by the artist Herman Herzog titled ” View of Niagara Falls in the Moonlight.” Next we drove to the American southwest and took a look at Georgia O’Keeffe’s “New Mexican Landscape.”

Our final stop was in the West Coast, admiring a painting by the artist Albert Bierstadt titled ” Sunrise in the Hetch Hetchy Valley, California.” North reminded us to visit SpringfieldMuseums.org for more tours, crafts and more.