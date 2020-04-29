1  of  2
Breaking News
Baystate Health: Nearly 5,000 test negative for COVID-19 Trinity Health reports 15,177 people tested for COVID-19
Watch Live
3PM: The latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak utilizing our newsrooms across the country

Join us on a road trip across America with the Springfield Museums

Mass Appeal

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Mass Appeal) – Since it may not be the best time for an actual road trip, the Springfield Museums has invited to take us on a virtual cross-country road trip. Curator of Art, Maggie North, was in the driver’s seat and toured us through some key pieces in the D’Amour’s Museum of Fine Art’s American collection.

First stop, Niagara Falls! Smith described a wonderful painting by the artist Herman Herzog titled ” View of Niagara Falls in the Moonlight.” Next we drove to the American southwest and took a look at Georgia O’Keeffe’s “New Mexican Landscape.”

Our final stop was in the West Coast, admiring a painting by the artist Albert Bierstadt titled ” Sunrise in the Hetch Hetchy Valley, California.” North reminded us to visit SpringfieldMuseums.org for more tours, crafts and more.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Contact Mass Appeal

Donate Today