Cirque du Soleil Luzio opens tonight in Hartford. Charlie Wagner tells us about this exciting production while juggler and performer Cylios Pytlak shows off his skills.

Cirque du Soleil Luzia runs from June 19-July 21 at The Grand Chapiteau (Big Top) at 302-408 Market Street in Hartford.

For more information or to buy tickets, visit www.CirqueDuSoleil.com/luzia