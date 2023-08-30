(Mass Appeal) – Even though we’re approaching September, you can still take in any ounce of summer we can get! To do so, Betty Rosbottom, Cookbook Author and Chef, shares a cooling Julep Iced Tea for what’s left of the warm days of summer.

This tea is prepared with a generous amount of fresh mint leaves that are steeped with julienne lemon rind and mild tea (English or Irish Breakfast varieties, for example,) is sweetened with sugar and scented with lemon juice. Served in glasses filled with ice cubes and garnished with fresh mint sprigs, the julep tea makes a cooling accompaniment to afternoon sweets or to serve at a summer lunch or supper

Julep Iced Tea

2 to 3 lemons

1 cup loosely packed mint leaves

3 standard (regular) size black tea bags, preferably English or Irish Breakfast tea

6 1/2 tablespoons sugar plus 1 1/2 tablespoons extra if needed

2 cups boiling water

2 cups cold water

Ice cubes

Mint sprigs for garnish