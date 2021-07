HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) - Two construction management firms have been selected to oversee the planning for the new Holyoke Soldiers' Home.

In a news release sent to 22News, the Commodore Walsh joint venture will merge Boston companies, Commodore Builders and Walsh Brothers, Incorporated to replace the current Holyoke Soldiers’ Home with a state-of-the-art, long-term care facility and campus framework for the Commonwealth’s veterans.