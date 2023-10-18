(MASS APPEAL) – Attention all parents and guardians, get the kids ready because the largest and most realistic Dinosaur Exhibit is on tour and roaring through Springfield this weekend! I am joined by Dino Trainer Isaiah from Jurassic Quest to learn all about it.

The #1 Dinosaur Experience in North America!

Jurassic Quest will be held at the MassMutual Center in Springfield from Friday, October 20th through Sunday, October 22nd. Hours for each day are as follows:

Friday: 12:00pm – 8:00pm

Saturday: 9:00am – 8:00pm

Sunday: 9:00am – 7:00pm

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit jurassicquest.com

Sponsored by: Jurassic Quest