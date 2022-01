BOSTON, Mass. (SHNS)-- Two Baker administration Cabinet secretaries late last week urged college and university presidents to eschew strict campus-wide COVID-19 protocols and instead put their institutions at the forefront of the state's transition of the pandemic "into an endemic, a highly contagious virus that is manageable and allows us to regain a sense of normalcy."

Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders and Education Secretary James Peyser warned in a letter of a "twindemic" of COVID-19 and social isolation and said that with "virtually all students and staff vaccinated," higher education institutions can lead the shift back to 'near normal' by rolling back COVID-related restrictions and investing in mental health services.