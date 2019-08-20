Just TRYAN It Pioneer Valley’s charitable triathlon for kids

Kate Garrity and Anne O’Connor previewed Just TRYAN It Pioneer Valley’s upcoming kids triathlon that raises money to support families with pediatric cancer.

“NAME OF EVENT: Just TRYAN It Pioneer Valley

DATES & TIMES: Sunday, September 29th, 2019. 8:30 am Opening Ceremony

ADDRESS: 80 Park Street, Easthampton MA 01027 (Williston Northampton School)

ABOUT THE EVENT: JTI supports families with pediatric cancer in our area. We pay for mortgages, rent, groceries, counseling and more to help them get to the other side of cancer. We do all of this via a kids triathlon. Healthy kids raise money for and race in honor of those with cancer. Proceeds from sponsors and racer fundraising will go to Baystate Hospital families.”

RELATED WEBSITE/PHONE: www.justtryanit.com/pioneervalley/