Keeping kids emotionally and physically healthy during the pandemic

(Mass Appeal) – When talking about kids’ health, it’s important to cover both physical and mental well being. Author and personal development expert Jeff Londraville joined us with tips to keep your kids healthy.

Londraville’s first tip is to teach everyday preventative actions – it’s your time to be a role model for your children. Next, help your child stay active by taking physical breaks not only for exercise, but for increased concentration.

Finally, help your child stay connected with family and friends. Also watch out for signs of stress – disturbances in sleep and eating patterns could be an indicator.