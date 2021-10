BOSTON (SHNS) - Lawmakers mulling policy changes aimed at building a more diverse educator workforce in Massachusetts repeatedly heard the same set of statistics Monday: people of color account for about 40 percent of the students in the state's public school system, but about 8 percent of its teachers.

The Education Committee held a hearing on multiple bills focused on teacher diversity. Supporters of each plan stressed the importance of students of color having the ability to see their experiences reflected in their teachers, and said that having teachers from a variety of backgrounds benefits all students.