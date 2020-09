(Mass Appeal) – A professional network is important and finding ways to keep it alive during a pandemic can be challenging. Meghan Rothschild, president of Chikmedia, joined us with helpful advice.

Rothschild mentioned sending a little note to touch base with people in your network is a great way to keep it vibrant – you can even use the pandemic as an excuse to check in.

Also, don’t be hesitant to join or even host your own online networking event.