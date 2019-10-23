Keeping your pet safe and under control during Halloween

(Mass Appeal) – Halloween can be a scary time for dogs as well as their owners – doorbells, costumes, candy and little goblins. Barbara Nichols of the Barking Basement joined us with solid advice on how to keep your dog safe and secure.

Nichols stated that people should give a lot of thought on whether they are going to walk the dog while trick or treating with the kids. Each dog is different and if they don’t like be touched or can get triggered, it is best to keep them in a favorite room with the TV on for white noise.

Nichols added that if you do take your dog out, keep them close while walking and make sure they are wearing something reflective so they can be spotted if they get loose. And always store candy up high – away from dogs – ideally in a lidded plastic food storage container.