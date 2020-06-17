Key styles to keep you on-trend for summer 2020

(Mass Appeal) – The warm weather is here and it’s time to embrace summer fashions! Jaimie Tucker, style blogger from JaimieTucker.com, joined us with seven cool summer pieces to incorporate into your wardrobe.

First up, the t-shirt dress, a classic that’s easy to dress up or use as a cover up at the pool. Next, long denim shorts – an extension of the long shorts we saw this spring. Also denim dresses, made from soft and summer-worthy materials.

Print sets, like matching shorts and jackets are also on trend, as are frilly white blouses with eyelet lace. Puff sleeves are still big this summer and can elevate the most casual shirt. Finally, chunky, athletic-inspired sandals are the shoe to by this season.