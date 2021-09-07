Kick it up a notch with wicked spicy chicken wings

(Mass Appeal) – Labor Day is the perfect time to relax and grill out and lucky for us, Jeff Katz from Arnold’s Meats joined us outside at the grill to demonstrate his famous spicy wings.
5-step Grilled Buffalo Wings
5 steps for grilled wings:
1) Season – dry rub and olive oil
2) Grill – medium/high heat to cook through (15-20mins)
3) Sauce – pick your sauce
4) Grill – high heat to lock in the sauce flavor (2-5mins)
5) Sauce – more flavor, shiny glaze to serve
Seasonings for dry rub:
1) Salt, Pepper, Granulated Garlic, Granulated Onion
or
2) Olde Canadian/Montreal Chicken Rub
Buffalo style sauce:
1/2 cup Frank’s Red Hot
1/2 stick butter
Other sauce ideas:
Bourbon BBQ: 1/2 cup BBQ, 1 shot Bourbon (or more!)
Chipotle Lime (hot!): 1/2 cup chipotle in adobo sauce, 1/4cup olive oil, juice of 1 lime, garlic
BBQ Honey Mustard: 1/4cup BBQ, 1/4cup Honey Mustard