Kick up your chips and veggie platters with this spinach and caramelized onion dip

(Mass Appeal) – Looking for a delicious dip for your veggies or chips? Tinky Weisblat of TinkyCooks.com shows us how to make a tasty spinach and carmelized onion dip perfect for summer.

Spinach and Caramelized Onion Dip

Description: This dip shouts “spring”; the spinach gives it lovely little flecks of green. And your house will smell wonderful from the caramelization of the onions. It is best prepared early in the day or the night before you wish to serve it. It needs time in the refrigerator to allow its flavors blend and mature. If you happen to have fresh parsley and/or dill in the house, you may add sprigs of them before blending the dip at the end.

Course: Appetizer

Cuisine: American

Servings: Make 2 to 3 Cups

Difficulty Level: Easy

Preparation Time: 10 minutes

Cook Time (minutes): about 45 minutes

Ingredients:

2 teaspoons butter

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

2 large onions, cut into thin slices, with each slice cut in half (sweet onions are best, but any onion will do in a pinch)

1/2 teaspoon Dijon mustard

1 generous splash dry sherry

3 cups fresh spinach leaves

salt and pepper to taste (start with 1 teaspoon sea salt and three grinds of the pepper mill)

1-1/2 cups sour cream (half of this could be Greek yogurt if you want to be healthier, and if your onions are really huge you may increase the amount to 2 cups)

Cooking Directions:

Combine the butter and olive oil in a nonstick skillet over medium-low heat. When the butter melts stir in the onion slices.

Cook them slowly over low to medium-low heat, stirring every 5 to 10 minutes or so, until they are reduced and turn a lovely golden brown. This will take at least 1/2 hour and may take as long as an hour; they will be ready when they are ready. Add a little water from time to time if burning seems likely.

When the onions are almost ready stir in the mustard, and continue to cook, stirring, for at least 5 minutes. Add the sherry and the spinach and cook, stirring, until the liquid disappears and the spinach wilts.

Sprinkle salt and pepper over the vegetables and remove them from the heat. Allow them to cool to room temperature.

Place the vegetables in a food processor and combine them briskly; then add them to the sour cream in a separate bowl and mix well. (If you don’t have a food processor, an electric mixer will do for pulverizing the veggies, but you will have bigger chunks of onion and spinach.)

Place the dip in the refrigerator, covered, and let the flavors meld for several hours. At least an hour before serving taste it on a neutral cracker to see whether you want to add any additional flavors (more salt and pepper perhaps?). Bring the dip to room temperature, and serve it with raw vegetable strips or chips. Makes 2 to 3 cups.

Special Diet (Place a * in front of any that apply):

Diabetic

Heart Healthy

High Fiber

Low Calorie

*Low Carbohydrate

Low Cholesterol

Low Fat

Low Sodium

Vegan

*Vegetarian