(Mass Appeal) – According to Donate Life, another person is added to the waiting list to receive an organ every nine minutes. Seventeen people died each day while waiting on that list for an organ transplant. The numbers are staggering, but according to their website, one organ donation can save and heal more than 75 lives. Scott Meyer is a Donate Life Ambassador, but today, November 13th, is celebrating his 10-year anniversary of receiving a kidney. He joins me with Kimberlyn Meyer, a Donate Life Ambassador, who is waiting for a kidney.