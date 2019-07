We are heating up the Mass Appeal studios with a metalsmithing demonstration by Heather Beck! She shows us how to turn copper into a customized metal bookmark.

If your kids want to try this themselves, Heather is leading a demonstration at the Westhampton Public Library on Thursday, August 1st from 5:30 – 7 PM. Signup is required. To register, call the library at (413) 527-5386.