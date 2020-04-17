Kitchen hacks and tips to keep kids busy in the heart of the house

(Mass Appeal) – These days people are spending a lot of time in their house, especially in the kitchen! Valerie Smart, blogger at the413Mom.com, invited us over to show us not only how kids can have fun in the kitchen, but also simple kitchen hacks if you are running low on supplies.

Smart showed us that the classic combination of vinegar and baking soda can be a wildly entertaining activity to keep kids busy in the kitchen. You can also just fill up the sink and let them play swimming pool with barbies and toys while you prepare dinner.

Finally, Smart also showed us an easy way to make a cake if you are running low on groceries and want to avoid a trip to the store. She also demonstrated ways to make your own de-tangling spray and baby wipes at home.