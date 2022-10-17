(Mass Appeal) – It is always a good time for delicious meals when our friend Cathie Cappa from Auntie Cathie’s Kitchen comes into our studio. Today we’re creating a knockwurst with braised cabbage and apples.

Knockwurst with Braised Cabbage & Apples

4 tbspns butter

2 medium sliced onions

1 head of green cabbage, cored and sliced thin

1 large tart apple

1 cup apple cider

1/3 cup cider vinegar

2 tbspns brown sugar

1 ttbspn salt

1 tsp pepper

2 lbs knockwurst

whole grain mustard for serving

Melt butter in a large pot over medium low heat. Add onions, cook until soft stirring occasionally until golden brown about 18 min stir in cable apple, cider, vinegar, sugar, salt, pepper, cover and cook about 1 hour tuck sausages into cabbage mixture, cover and serve until heated through.

Serve with mustard