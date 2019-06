We often think of all the joyous parts of being a new mother, along with some sleepless nights. But postpartum depression strikes many new moms. Here to tell us some warning signs of when to seek help is Lauren Harris, Owner of the Center for Perinatal Wellness.

Help is always out there! If you or someone you know is struggling, talk to your doctor right away. You can also visit Postpartum Support International at www.postpartum.net.