(MASS APPEAL) – Dog owners you’ll want to pay attention to this one — there have been multiple cases of the highly contagious parvovirus in dogs in Springfield. This is specific to dogs and cannot be transmitted to humans, however, it can make your canine very sick. Here to answer some questions is Sheryl Blancato, Founder & CEO of Second Chance Animal Services Community Veterinary Hospital.

Parvo is a highly contagious virus that can make your dog very sick. Some of the signs of parvovirus include: lethargy/fatigue, vomiting, loss of appetite, and severe, often bloody, diarrhea. Persistent vomiting and diarrhea can cause rapid dehydration, and damage to the intestines and immune system can cause septic shock.

Second Chance Animal Shelter offers vaccine clinics every Monday from 8:30am to 11:30am at 67 Mulberry Street, Springfield.

Dakin Humane Society is also offering vaccine clinics. The next clinics both run from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at 171 Union Street in Springfield Friday, October 7 and 14. Dakin asks that only Springfield residents attend.

** It is important that if your dog is already sick to leave them at home **