Labor Day: A look back and a look ahead at the Labor Movement’s evolution

(Mass Appeal) – In honor of Labor Day, we asked UMass Amherst Professor of Sociology and Director of the Labor Center, Cedric de Leon, to join us and share not only a historical perspective on the holiday, but a look ahead at how the Labor Movement is evolving.

According to Prof. de Leon, there was a grass roots movement to create Labor Day in the 1880s. Many of the original traditions of the day, which include rallies or parades followed by barbecues and picnics, still take place today.

de Leon added that moving forward, the Labor Movement has taken on more current issues such as racial inequality.