Labor Day: Cocktails for your last summer cookout!

Michelle MacDonald, from Toasted Owl, and Dustin Cook, from Tunnel Bar, showed us three cocktail ideas for Labor Day Weekend.
1.) Ginger Brown Derby
2 oz bourbon
1.5 oz grapefruit juice
.5 oz honey syrup
.25 oz ginger liquor
1 oz champagne (The finishing touch)
Garnished with a flamed grapefruit twist
Served as a martini
2.) Tangy Tangelo
1oz Mandarin flavored vodka
.5 oz Campari liquor
Muddled slice of peach and lime
4oz plain hard seltzer
Garnished with flamed orange and lime twist
Served in a pint glass with ice
3.) Bourbon Blues
1.5 oz bourbon
.5 oz lemon juice
.25 simple syrup
Muddled blueberries and fresh basil
2 oz. Champagne (The finishing touch)
Garnished with 2 blueberries and a basil leaf
Served in a rocks glass with ice