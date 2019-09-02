Labor Day: Cocktails for your last summer cookout!

Michelle MacDonald, from Toasted Owl, and Dustin Cook, from Tunnel Bar, showed us three cocktail ideas for Labor Day Weekend.

1.) Ginger Brown Derby

2 oz bourbon

1.5 oz grapefruit juice

.5 oz honey syrup

.25 oz ginger liquor

1 oz champagne (The finishing touch)

Garnished with a flamed grapefruit twist

Served as a martini

2.) Tangy Tangelo

1oz Mandarin flavored vodka

.5 oz Campari liquor

Muddled slice of peach and lime

4oz plain hard seltzer

Garnished with flamed orange and lime twist

Served in a pint glass with ice

3.) Bourbon Blues

1.5 oz bourbon

.5 oz lemon juice

.25 simple syrup

Muddled blueberries and fresh basil

2 oz. Champagne (The finishing touch)

Garnished with 2 blueberries and a basil leaf

Served in a rocks glass with ice