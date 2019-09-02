Labor Day: History of Labor in Springfield

(Mass Appeal) – We took a trip to the Museum of Springfield History to meet with docent Peter Benjamin and learn about the skilled laborers that gave Springfield the moniker of the City of Firsts.

Springfield’s labor history largely begins with the armory, the primary center for manufacturing military firearms. Soon other businesses began to flourish – Milton Bradley was established in Springfield, as was Spalding, Merriam-Webster and W.F. Young, Inc.

We’d be remiss if we didn’t discuss the motor history of Springfield. Motor companies such as Duryea and Knox developed a skilled workforce that attracted Rolls Royce. Indian Motorcycles broke ground and soon became the largest manufacturers of motorcycles in the world in the 1910s.