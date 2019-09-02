Labor Day: The evolving role of women in the workplace

(Mass Appeal) – Eve Weinbaum, an associate professor at the UMass Amherst Labor Center, joined us on Labor Day to talk about the historic role women have had in the work place.

Weinbaum noted that most women found paid work outside the home during the Industrial Revolution. Places right here in Massachusetts, like Lawrence and Lowell, not only saw many working women, but were also the birthplaces of a more organized effort to push for a safer work environment with more reasonable hours.

Weinbaum also shared a chart that displayed the pay gap in some professions. In more of the better-paying positions, such as finance, men still are out-earning female counterparts. Women have come a long way since the Industrial Revolution, but there is still progress to be made.