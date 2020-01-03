Lace up and learn best practices for running a 5K

Today, marathon runner Karen Canata Boydston joined us with tips on how you can get off the couch and get started. According to Boydston, start out by alternating running and walking. Soon, you can build yourself up to running for 1 mile and walking for two – increasing at your own pace.

The UMass Dine and Dash is taking place Saturday, April 4 at 11 a.m. on the UMass Campus. For more information, visit RunUMass.com

Boydston also recommends setting achievable goals for yourself – making it through the 5K with no walking, for example. Also a fun playlist is key – develop a great soundtrack to keep yourself moving.