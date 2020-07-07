Lady Soldiers working toward positive change in our community

(Mass Appeal) – Lady Soldiers is a group of inspiring local women who have taken their tragedies and turned them into a mission to help others. Lady Soldiers founder, Regina Hudson, joined us with more.

According to Hudson, the Lady Soliders are a group of women who have overcome numerous obstacles in life and have chosen to live by example and change those tragedies into positive change in the world. For example, one member lost her sister to domestic violence; she then chose to create a non-profit aimed to help combat domestic violence.

Hudson says the group works to empower local woman and supports many important causes.