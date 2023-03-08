(MASS APPEAL) – Wednesday is the last day of 94.7 WMAS Radiothon and your last chance to make a donation to help Baystate Children’s Hospital in Springfield. Every day, the doctors, nurses and staff at Baystate Children’s Hospital in Springfield go above and beyond. But they can’t do it without your help.

Dr. Charlotte Boney from the Department of Pediatrics, Division of Pediatric Endocrinology explains why this event is so important to Baystate Children’s Hospital.

During the event days, you can donate by phone at 413-794-1111. This method is only active during the event days and times. To donate anytime, please visit wmaskids.com or text the phrase WMASKIDS to 36413.

In addition to having Dr. Boney on the show today, we had the chance to speak with two families who have experienced the kind of care provided by Baystate Children’s Hospital. We spoke with the O’Connor family about their daughters, Ava and Nora, who both have Type 1 Diabetes. Ava and Nora were also named the 2023 Children’s Miracle Network Champions for Baystate Children’s Hospital.

We also sat down with the Avigliano family to talk about their daughter Hattie, who was born 15 weeks premature.

The Radiothon ends on Wednesday at 6pm so make sure to get your donations in before it’s too late!

To learn more about this event and to make a donation, please visit wmaskids.com.