(Mass Appeal) – This weekend is Easter, and if you need some last minute ideas, Lifestyle Contributor Limor Suss has us covered! Let’s take a look.

HI-CHEW, the fruity, chewy candy brand, is the perfect Easter candy! Learn more at HI-CHEW.com.

With spring quickly approaching and Easter right around the corner, level up your Easter brunch with Blue Diamond’s line of almond-based baking products.

Segment sponsored by: Limor Media