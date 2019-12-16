Breaking News
Jury finds Pittsfield man guilty of rape, strangulation, kidnapping, among other charges
Last minute gift ideas from lifestyle expert Limor Suss

Mass Appeal

(Mass Appeal) – Looking for last-minute gift ideas? Lifestyle expert Limor Suss has got you covered!

The man in your life will appreciate the Philips Norelco Shaver 6000 found at Philips.com. It gives you a clean shave and easily gets those hard to reach places. What’s on a coffee lover’s list? Surely the new Keurig K-Dou Essentials Coffee Maker. For $99 at Walmart or Walmart.com, it will make mornings brighter for someone you love.

Looking for your make-up to stay put as you go from one holiday party to the next? Urban Decay All Nighter Setting Spray is the go-to tool and can be found at Urbandecay.com. Finally, moleskin notebooks are a thoughtful gift for those who like to record their feelings or store ideas. This lovely gift can be found at us.moleskine.com.

