Last minute Halloween costume ideas that make the most of what’s already in your closet

(Mass Appeal) – Ever get so wrapped up in executing your kids’ costumes that you forget your own? That’s why we invited Melana Chipps of Fancy That Antiques to share with you some clever ideas for last minute looks.

Chipps suggested several costumes that utilize many things everyone has, like a plain nightgown or white sheet for the base of a Cleopatra costume or a white shirt and black pants for a pirate. Use some accessories and your look is complete.

Other ideas Chipps had included a hippie girl and an aviator.

