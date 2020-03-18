Latest Hospital Visitor Policies

1  of  5
(Mass Appeal) – Hospitals are rapidly changing their visitor policies and here are the policies as of 12:00pm Wednesday, March 18, 2020. Be sure to contact any hospital for their updated policies before heading out to visit a patient. Most importantly, do not visit any patient if you’re not feeling well or if you may have been exposed to COVID-19.

BAYSTATE HEALTH HOSPITALS – A No Visitor policy is now in effect (This is updated from the video above)

Cooley Dickinson Health Care – A No Visitor policy is now in effect

Holyoke Medical Center – A No Visitor policy is now in effect

Trinity Health – Mercy Medical Center – One (1) visitor per patient in the hospital at a time.

Shriners Hospital for Children – Patients will be permitted two (2) visitors over the age of 14 at a time.

