Learn about addiction treatment options at the new Swift River Center

(Mass Appeal) – Swift River Addiction Treatment Center opens a brand new office in downtown Pittsfield tomorrow, and the public is welcome at its Open House. James Mathieson is a treatment specialist and he shares what makes Swift River unique.

Swift River offers both intensive outpatient programs and a partial hospitalization program. Their new Pittsfield location will also be a convenient way for treatment to continue around a work schedule.

You can visit Swift River’s Open House on Wednesday, October 9th from 11 AM – 2 PM at 2 South Street, Suite 370 in downtown Pittsfield. For more information, visit their website at www.SwiftRiver.com or call (888) 614-2251.

