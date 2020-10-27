Learn about craft beer brewing

(Mass Appeal) – The craft beer brewing industry has exploded in the last few years. Mass Appeal’s Patrick Berry visited Skyline Beer Company to learn more about the industry.

Why has craft brewing experienced such a rapid growth? Lisa Lafreniere shares insight on what it takes to get started in the industry as a home brewer as well as how a commercial brewery begins.

Next we learn how beer is made. It’s a multi-step process as described by Head Brewer Dana Bishop. He gives us a look at the raw ingredients and the steps in forming a craft beer.

Most breweries also serve food or snacks. Patrick tries his hand at twisting some homemade pretzels.

Once the beer has been brewed, it is then canned or bottled. We see the steps in canning a new brew and how labels are applied to the finished cans.