Learn about craft brewing and how new beers are created

(Mass Appeal) – Craft breweries now take up almost a quarter of the United States beer market. Mark Avery from Two Weeks Notice Brewing Company in West Springfield joins us with a crash course in Beer 101 and how new beer recipes are created.
by: Kathryn BunnellPosted: / Updated:
(Mass Appeal) – Craft breweries now take up almost a quarter of the United States beer market. Mark Avery from Two Weeks Notice Brewing Company in West Springfield joins us with a crash course in Beer 101 and how new beer recipes are created.