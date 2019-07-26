Learn about high tea and bake these lemon cranberry scones

High tea is a British tradition of drinking tea in the afternoon while dining on small, plated pastries and other dishes. Chef Paul Krestler from The Log Cabin and The Delaney House teaches us how to set up a display and shows us how to make lemon cranberry scones with whipped butter,

Lemon Cranberry Scones

Ingredients:

2 cups flour

1 egg

1/4 cup sugar

1 tbsp Baking Powder

1/4 tsp salt

1 tbsp lemon zest

1/2 cup cold, unsalted butter

1/2 cup whipping cream

1/4 cup 2% milk

1 tsp vanilla extract

1 cup fresh cranberries

Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Combine dry ingredients and mix well. In a separate bowl, mix together remaining ingredients except cranberries. Combine dry and wet ingredients and then gently fold in cranberries. Divide batter into 8 pieces and bake for 30 minutes.

For the glaze: Combine 1 cup of confectioners sugar with 1 1/2 tbsp fresh lemon juice. Drizzle on top of scones.