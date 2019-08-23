Learn about how you can join a local effort to end Alzheimer’s Disease

(Mass Appeal) – The Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds to fight the disease. The local push is called the Pioneer Valley Walk to End Alzheimer’s and Bianca Walker and Jose Cid joined us in Studio 1A to talk about it.

Walker stated the walk raises funds for crucial support groups, programs, and research toward ending this disease. Cid, owner of Right at Home, said he sees the need for these programs daily in his line of work, which is home care services for adults. Cid is not only participating in the walk, but one of the Pioneer Valley sponsors as well.

The 2019 Pioneer Valley Walk to End Alzheimer’s is taking place on Sunday, September 15. Registration begins at 8:30. For more information, visit https://www.alz.org/manh .