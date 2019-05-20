Learn about Lighthouse Clubhouse at the spring open house

In celebration of Mental Health Awareness Month, Viability’s Lighthouse Clubhouse in Springfield is hosting an open house on Wednesday, May 22, offering a glimpse into the great work is done there for individuals with mental illnesses. Lighthouse is one of six Viability Clubhouses in Massachusetts offering psycho-social rehabilitation porgrams that promote recovery through work. The Lighthouse Open House is Wednesday, May 22 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at 1401 State Street in Springfield. For more information on this event, please visit viability.org or call 413-736-8794.