Learn about local hero & abolitionist David Ruggles

(Mass Appeal) – When we’re driving around town, going about our regular business, we tend to forget that western Massachusetts has such a long and rich history. How different our country looked, how far we’ve come, and what work we still need to do.

So, in honor of Black History Month, we’d like to take some time to appreciate the pivotal role of one local African American abolitionist leader, from nearby Florence. The David Ruggles Center for History and Education was named in his honor, and Tom Goldscheider is here to help introduce us to the work of David Ruggles.