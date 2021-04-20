Learn about Planet OAT with Limor Suss

(Mass Appeal) – Lifestyle expert Limor Suss shares a great environmental impact program from Planet Oat! 

Planet Oat and One Tree Planted partnered together for a nationwide tree planting effort to encourage people to plant trees in their own neighborhoods. You can even participate by donating $1 to One Tree Planted.

To donate please visit, www.planetoat.com/planetoatproject and to check out the tree planting activities happening in your city go to: https://onetreeplanted.org/pages/earth-month-2021

