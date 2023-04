(Mass Appeal) – The American Kennel Club ranked the French Bulldog as the most popular dog breed in the United States. Not only that, they’re now the most ‘Instagrammable’ dog breed, with 37.4 million people posting photos using the Hashtag #FrenchBulldog. So Naturally, we had to get these cute pups on the show. Here to talk about the breed is Andy Lopez, the President of the French Bulldog Rescue Network along with a volunteer, Mike Hanscom.