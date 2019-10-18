Learn about the rewards of fostering animals

(Mass Appeal) – If you have ever wondered what it takes to foster an animal, we have the answers for you. We were lucky enough to have Kaitlyn Holloway and Ann Hurlburt in studio to discuss what fostering a pet entails.

Hurlburt brought along PJ, a lovely dog she is currently fostering. She said a lot of pets end up in foster care because the noise and commotion at the Humane Society can be too much for them. Holloway added that most of the pets at Dakin Humane Society that need foster care are adult cat and dogs. It usually depends on the animal how long a foster stay is and if you fall in love, you are able to adopt.

Some of these pets may require a bit of medical attention and the benefit is that Dakin Humane Society will give you lessons on how to administer medicine – frankly, great information for any pet owner to know.

If you are interested in learning more, visit dakinhumane.org.