by: Kayla Hevey
Posted: Feb 8, 2023 / 02:14 PM EST
Updated: Feb 8, 2023 / 02:14 PM EST
(Mass Appeal) – You will not run into Green-and-Black Dart Frog nearby but if you’re ever traveling and you see one, stay away! Dan Augustino, Aquarium Curator with the Springfield Museums, talks more about these interesting frogs.
