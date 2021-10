(Mass Appeal) – When it comes to removing stubborn fat deposits, Vanquish ME-“Fire & Ice” is a treatment you may want to consider, as an alternative to liposuction. Kelly Ivy Subocz, Practice Consultant and Director of Training at Bella MedSpa in Westfield is here to explain how it works, and who qualifies.

Learn about Vanquish ME and book your free consultation by calling 413-562-3552 or visiting mybellamedspa.com.

Segment sponsored by: Bella MedSpa