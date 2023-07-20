(Mass Appeal) – Social Media is unavoidable. It’s how we keep up with friends and family, get the latest news, or promote a brand or business. Not everyone is as up to speed with all the platforms, and that’s why The Sphere in Northampton is holding a social media lab. To talk more on this event are Dr. Megan Allen, Owner/operator of The Community Classroom and co-creator of The Sphere Northampton, Judy Herrell, Owner/operator of Herrell’s Ice Cream, Anna Pearlman, Operations Manager of Mineral Hills Winery and the Red Hen Farm, and Jamie Berg, Social Media Specialist from the MA LGBTQ Chamber of Commerce.