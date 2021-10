SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) - The South End Citizens Council on Monday suggested a number of community improvements, financed by some of the $123 million in federal money for Springfield.

Mayor Domenic Sarno's meeting with South End leaders was the 22nd he's held in the city to discuss funding from ARPA. These meetings determine how to spend the millions from the American Rescue Plan to improve local quality of life damaged by the pandemic. Spending suggestions run the gamut of neighborhood issues.