Learn how homemade soaps are crafted

(Mass Appeal) – Making your own colorful soap does require some safety precautions, but it gives you control over the ingredients and the look of the final product. Cynthia Swan Lage, owner of Swan Soap and Such gives us an introduction to the process.

Cold Process Soap Recipe – Purple, Pink & White Soap

ALWAYS PUT YOUR OIL RECIPE THROUGH A SOAP CALCULATOR)

Olive Oil – 40.00 %

Coconut Oil – 30%

Avocado Oil – 30%

Sodium Hydroxide (Determined when you use a soap calculator- like; www.soapcalc.net)*

Distilled Water ( Determined when you use a soap calculator- like; www.soapcalc.net)*

Pink Mica – 1/2 tsp PPO (Per pound of oils)

Purple Mica – 1/2 tsp PPO (Per pound of oils)

Titanium Dioxide – 1 tsp in one tablespoon of distilled water per pound of oils

Fragrance – .50 oz. (1/2 oz.) PPO (Per pound of oils)

Sodium Lactate – 1 tsp PPO