Learn how to maintain your own hive at Beekeeping School

(Mass Appeal) – Pollinators are so crucial for our environment. You can help the honey bees by starting your own backyard beehive. Jessica Martin from the Hampden County Beekeepers Association gives us a crash course in what we can expect if we attend Beekeeping School.

This beginning bee school program will cover everything an aspiring beekeeper would need to know to start beekeeping on a hobbyist level.

Membership to the Hampden County Beekeepers Association is included for all attendees so they can attend more advanced classes later in the year.



Attending the classes also gives you access to a mentor to assist you through your first year of beekeeping. You can also win great prizes including a complete beehive with bees.

Classes will be held:

January 11, 2020 9AM – 3PM

February 15, 2020 9AM – 3PM

March 7, 2020 9AM – 3PM

ADDRESS:

Longmeadow High School Auditorium

95 Grassy Gutter Rd

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Doors will be open by 8:30AM latest, for registration and light refreshments every class date.

For more information, visit www.hcbee.org or email beeschool@hcbee.org