(Mass Appeal) – Oatmeal cookies come in a variety of forms. Do you add raisins? Do you not? We’re in the kitchen with Michael Kachadoorian, cookbook author and founder of bakingnaturally.com, who is showing us how to make giant oatmeal cookies.

Baking Naturally Giant Oatmeal Cookies

3 cups unbleached all-purpose flour

½ cup whole-wheat flour

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1 teaspoon allspice

1 teaspoon ground ginger

2 ½ sticks unsalted butter-very soft

1 tablespoon orange zest

1 cup white sugar

1 cup brown sugar

1 tablespoon unsulfured molasses

1 ½ teaspoon pure vanilla extract

½ teaspoon, pure almond extract

2 large eggs, room temperature

3 cups whole rolled oats-do not use “quick oats”

2 cups raisins soaked in 2 tablespoons rum (optional) and 2 tablespoons orange juice

Preheat oven to 350°F. Line multiple baking sheets with unbleached parchment paper.

In a large bowl, combine flours, spices, baking soda, and salt; mix until combined. Set aside.

In another bowl, mix raisins with the rum and orange juice; set aside.

In a mixer with paddle attachment on low speed, mix butter and sugars together until combined. Scrape sides of bowl and mix again. Add eggs one at a time until combined. Add molasses, orange zest, vanilla and almond extracts, mix well.

With the mixer on low, add the flour mixture slowly until fully incorporated.

Stop mixer, scrape the sides and bottom of the bowl, it’s best to add dry ingredients in several steps. Add oats and pulse mixer until fully combined.

Add the raisins with any accumulated liquid to the cookie mixture and pulse mixer on low speed until they are fully incorporated.

Measure out 1/3 cup of the cookie dough and drop onto sheet pans. Bake for 18-22 minutes, until the edges are just light brown. Begin watching cookies at the 18-minute point so that they do not become over-baked. Let cool on baking pans for 20 minutes, then place cookies onto a wire rack to cool completely.